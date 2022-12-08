Howelsen Hill Ski Area. Photo: Jeffrey Beall (Wikimedia Commons)

Howelsen Hill Ski Area. Photo: Jeffrey Beall (Wikimedia Commons)

Looking to hit the slopes this season, but turned off by the high costs of the sport? Colorado's oldest continually operated ski hill is offering free skiing on Sundays throughout the 2022-2023 winter season.

Another year of 'Ski Free Sundays' is underway at Steamboat Springs' Howelsen Hill. This great deal is part of a program that was approved by the city council six years ago, meant to "celebrate the community's Olympian spirit and honor the tradition of this historic ski area." Nearly 100 Olympians have been produced at Howelsen Hill, according to the city.

First opened in 1915, Howelsen Hill offers a vertical drop of about 450 feet. The spot might not be huge, but it does have a chairlift and a Poma surface lift, as well as a carpet lift. The ski area's 19 runs include several greens and blues, as well as a few black diamond options.

In order to take advantage of a 'Ski Free Sunday,' it's as simple as showing up at the ticketing window to snag a lift ticket. Reservations aren't required.

On other days of the week, lift tickets cost $43 for adults.

Here's a list of dates when Ski Free Sunday is set to take place:

December: 11, 18 (Note: Closed on Christmas Day)

January: 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

February: 5, 12, 19, 26

March: 5, 12, 19, 26

Find more information about Howelson Hill here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

It would be nice if all ski resorts did this every now and then, just for those locals who really can't afford it with today's prices.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.