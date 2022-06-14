The annual Juneteenth parade and street festival is returning to Denver on June 18 and 19 as part of the local Freedom Day celebration.
"Each year Denver’s historic Five Points Neighborhood is transformed into a hub of entertainment and celebration for residents and business owners celebrating the day when the last of the nation’s enslaved peoples were freed," a press release from event organizers said.
Congress passed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday in June of last year. As a result, Juneteenth Music Festival organizers are expecting one of the best turnouts in the event's history, according to a press release.
The festival will feature hundreds of vendors, live entertainment, and authentic ethnic food.
"This year the festival welcomes headliners; Harlem bred, Def Jam Recording artist and MC Dave East, and Twista, best known for early 2000’s hit 'Slow Jamz' featuring Kanye West," the release said.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 AM on Saturday at East 26th Avenue. For more information visit the event's website here.
