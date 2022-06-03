The annual 'Five Points Jazz Festival' is returning to Colorado on Saturday in celebration of the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood.
"On Saturday, June 4, 2022, 100,000 people will gather along Welton Street for the anticipated return of the Five Points Jazz Festival. Those attending will experience a safe, sustainable, family-fun event," a news release from event organizers said.
The festival will include live performances from local jazz musicians on 11 outdoor and indoor stages. There will also be a number of food vendors and various tents to visit.
The Five Points neighborhood is one of the oldest in Denver and has been called "one of the best places to live in Colorado."
"Once known as the Harlem of the West, Five Points was home to several jazz clubs which played host to many of jazz music’s legends, such as Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and many more!" the release said.
