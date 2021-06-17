Outdoor Skills Day, a free opportunity for the whole family to sample a variety of outdoor recreation activities, is returning to Mueller State Park this year.
The fun kicks off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 with free activities spread throughout the park, including fishing, target shooting with shotguns and .22-caliber rifles, archery, bird watching, and outdoor Dutch oven cooking.
Participants can also climb in a simulated cave in the CaveSim exhibit, roast S’mores over a campfire, learn about “Leave No Trace” principles, get tips on camping, try geocaching, and win prizes in some of activities.
The fest has announced new additions to the event this year, including MESO, a “science center on wheels” with hands-on activities focused on earth and space sciences, renewable energy, and scientific instrumentation.
Mueller State Park is located roughly 45 minutes west of Colorado Springs along Colorado Highway 67.
All activities are free with a valid park pass, which is required to enter the park. Daily passes cost $9 and annual passes are $80. For more information or to sign up, please visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4aa4a92dabf9c34-mueller or call the park at 719-687-2366.
