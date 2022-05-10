If you frequent the Colorado Springs area and you enjoy beer, wine, cocktails, or coffee, signing up for the free 'Crafts & Drafts Passport' is a must.
Funded by Visit Colorado Springs and partners, participants are able to sign-up for their digital passport at no charge, which gives them access to deals at more than a dozen spots. Deals vary per location, though many offer participants added value with a drink or food purchase, including free drinks, discounts, and more.
Find a list of the participating spots below:
Breweries: Bristol Brewing Company, Cerberus Brewing Company, Colorado Mountain Brewery, Goat Patch Brewing Company, Mash Mechanix Brewing Company, Metric Brewing Company, Peaks N Pines Brewing Company, Pikes Peak Brewing Company Lager House.
Distilleries: 3 Hundred Days of Shine Distilling; 1350 Distilling; Axe and the Oak Distillery.
Coffee: Mission Coffee Roasters Inc., Story Coffee
Bars: Icons, The Ute & Yeti
Check in at five locations before 12/31/22 and get a free shirt while supplies last. Check-ins can be made on the web-based passport app.
Sign-up for a passport here. Deals can be used starting on May 16.
Alcoholic beverages are only available to those 21 and over.
