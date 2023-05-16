One of the best food and drink deals in Colorado Springs is back for the rest of the year, offering a number of deals at local breweries, distilleries, coffee shops, and more. Best part about it – it's totally free of charge.
Visit Colorado Springs has launched their 2023 'Crafts & Drafts' passport, which helps to promote the local dining scene while offering great deals to locals and visitors. Deals include discounts, buy-one-get-one deals, and more.
Getting access to the passport is simple – visit the Crafts & Drafts website and enter your email and phone number. A link is then sent via text message that provides access to the 'deals' list with the option to add the website to your phone's homepage for easy access.
To get a deal once at one of the establishments included in the promotion, simply let your server know about the passport and they'll click 'redeem' for applicable purchases.
Here's a list of what spots are included, deals vary by place:
- 1350 Distilling
- 3 Hundred Days of Shine Distilling
- Axe and The Oak Distillery & Whiskey House
- Bristol Brewing Company
- Brooklyn's on Boulder Street
- Cerberus Brewing Company
- Colorado Mountain Brewery (Interquest and Roundhouse locations)
- Distillery 291
- Goat Patch Brewery
- Kawa Coffee
- Mash Mechanix Brewing
- Metric Brewing Co.
- Mission Coffee Roasters Inc.
- Mountain Brews Coffee
- OCC Brewing
- Oskar Blues Grill & Brew
- Red Swing Brewhouse
- The Wines of Colorado
- Trails End Taproom and Eatery
- ViewHouse Colorado Springs
- Voodoo Brewing
The 'deals' passport launched on May 15, with the promotion running through December 31.
Find more information here.
