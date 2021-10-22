The incentives for getting vaccinated continue in Colorado, this time in the form of an alcoholic beverage.
Arapahoe Basin has announced that a mobile vaccination clinic will be on-site on October 29th and 30th. To help encourage people to get vaccinated, the resort is offering a free Bloody Mary, draft beer, or soda at the base area bar for those that get a COVID-19 vaccine on either day.
Vaccines have been a hot topic as ski season starts to ramp up, with multiple resorts, including Vail and Aspen, announcing various limitations for unvaccinated guests.
Does a vaccine requirement for some amenities make you more or less likely to visit a resort? Let us know in the comments below.
(3) comments
Less likely. Partially vaccinated first time poster. If private companies ASCo. or Vail Resorts believe it’s in their best interest to Implement vaccine requirements for specific venues then good for them. I believe in liberty and freedom to choose. Your vaccine protects YOU! My in-laws and 4 others, all fully vaccinated, went on vacation to Crater Lake for 9 days in September. All 6 returned with positive Covid tests, spread between each other, most with mild to moderate symptoms. The majority of Americans don’t give a rip about vaccines, masks or mandates. If you want a vaccine you already received it. Even the most virtuous, mask abiding among us do so for show half the time as they are smart enough to realize that a thin piece of cotton below their nose has less than 50% efficacy to prevent covid infection. Go live your life. Be free. Love family and friends. Dance, smile, sing, and do what makes you happy. We all still end up as a pile of dust eventually……some sooner than others if we live an unhealthy, obese, pharma dependent lifestyle then wonder why they are on 10+ medications. Eat less, move more and your 98% chance of covid survival with becomes 99..88% if your under 50 and not obese. Not difficult to see the effects of modern western medicine extending natural life and nurturing a growing population of at risk individuals. FYI, reliable covid data is difficult to find in the US these days, but covid death in <18 year olds was 23rd in 2020 just below meningitis at 22nd and far below suicide, auto accidents, and drownings! What should our government mandate next….?
That’s the best way to keep me from purchasing another $3000 of lift tickets, Thousands in lodging, and thousands Od collateral purchasing. What a terrible business decision.
Less likely. I own 2 weeks at a Breckenrige resort, but probably won't use it in 2022 because of mandates. I am fully vaccinated with 3 shots which was my decision to make, but I don't believe in forcing people to put a vaccine into their bodies. The Federal government should not decide for people what they can and can not do legally.
