Fourth of July is almost here, but many fireworks shows have been canceled as the fire danger increases around much of Colorado.
Several mountain towns, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle, and Gypsum, made the call to cancel their Fourth of July fireworks shows this year due to windy and dry air sparking dangerous fire weather. These places are in the same county as the Sylvan Fire, which has grown to 3,752 acres.
They join Breckenridge, Aspen, Steamboat Springs, Telluride, Winter Park, Denver, and Boulder on a list that's likely to grow.
"Based upon current fire indices and the prediction for continued dry and windy weather through the 4th of July, as well as existing wildfires in the region that are depleting resources, we are unable to issue a permit for the fireworks display in Vail," said Fire Chief Mark Nova.
Coloradans are reminded to be stay aware of elevated fire weather conditions through the weekend. Firefighting resources are being stretched thin across the state with six blazes currently scorching nearly 25,000 acres.
Despite the cancellations, several mountain communities, including Vail and Beaver Creek, will still be hosting their own Independence Day celebrations this year featuring live music, family-friendly activities, and food vendors.
Editor's Note: Know before you go. Always check your local county for fire restrictions currently in place and plan ahead if traveling to the mountains.
