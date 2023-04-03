041821-life-silverton-dg 3b.jpg (copy)

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train arrives in Silverton during the summer of 2019. The 45-mile train ride between Durango and Silverton takes about three and a half hours one way.

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE Denver GAZETTE

Four scenic trains that deliver sights of Colorado are in the running for USA Today's 10Best 'Best Train Ride' award.

In order of their current ranking on the leaderboard, Colorado inclusions are as follows:

1. Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (currently 1st overall)

2. Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad (currently 2nd overall)

3. The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway (currently 5th overall)

4. The Georgetown Loop Railroad (currently 7th overall)

The final winner is selected via a 'peoples' choice' process. Vote for your favorites and see the full list of nominees by clicking here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.