Four scenic trains that deliver sights of Colorado are in the running for USA Today's 10Best 'Best Train Ride' award.
In order of their current ranking on the leaderboard, Colorado inclusions are as follows:
1. Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (currently 1st overall)
2. Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad (currently 2nd overall)
3. The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway (currently 5th overall)
4. The Georgetown Loop Railroad (currently 7th overall)
The final winner is selected via a 'peoples' choice' process. Vote for your favorites and see the full list of nominees by clicking here.
