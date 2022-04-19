If you are waiting for the 'planets' to align, just look up. This month Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, and Mars will appear lined up diagonally in the early morning sky.
The alignment began on April 17, and will be most visible before sunrise on April 20, according to ScienceAlert.com. If the sky is clear that morning, the planets can be seen along the eastern horizon without special equipment. Venus and Jupiter will be the two brightest planets in the sky.
An alignment happens when the orbit of two or more planets briefly coincide. Each orbit greatly varies, making an alignment this large a rare treat for stargazers. To put it into perspective, Venus's orbit around the sun takes 225 earth days to complete, while Saturn needs 29 earth years.
"Of course, the planets are actually far apart in space, and only appear to move closer, or farther apart, in the sky as our view of them across the solar system changes from month to month," according to NASA.
