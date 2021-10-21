To help better prepare for outdoor recreation adventures, it's important to know what commonalities there are that result in search and rescue calls. Ideally, this awareness can help prevent others from making the same mistakes.
To get a professional opinion, I reached out to Anna DeBattiste, the public information officer for the Colorado Search and Rescue Association, who helped me by reaching out to various search and rescue teams around the state. Together, the teams came up with four key reasons why people end up needing search and rescue on the trail – three of which are mostly preventable.
1. Inexperienced people make inexperienced decisions
A lot of inexperienced people tend to 'dive right in' when it comes to enjoying outdoor recreation in Colorado. This can be a huge issue, as this group often doesn't know best practices when it comes to safety.
According to DeBattiste, people in this group may not have done much research prior to getting to the trail. They often aren't carrying appropriate gear or they might not understand how to read mountain weather or the effects of altitude on the body. This group also makes mistakes that can be attributed to blindly following advice on social media versus looking deeper for an official expert source.
Don't let inexperience turn you off to outdoor recreation – just start slow and be aware of your ability level. Know what you're getting into prior to embarking for a trailhead and build up to bigger adventures over time, when your experience is there to match. And never forget – always let someone know where you're headed and when you're expecting to be back.
2. Experienced people making an error in judgement
Even experienced outdoorspeople can make mistakes and misjudge the adventure they're embarking on.
Common mistakes made by this group include misjudging snowpack, underestimating the amount of time it will take to complete a route, and taking excessive risk amid rockfall danger.
Those in this category should always err on the side of safety and caution. Remember, the mountain will be there another day.
It's also important for this group of people to have a safety checklist that they go through every single time. Make sure the gear you know you need is in the right place and don't cut corners. Just like those in this group know not to take a shortcut on the trail, they also shouldn't take a shortcut when packing their bag.
3. People don't properly communicate plans
A lot of search and rescue calls end up being false alarms for overdue parties.
In the backcountry, things can change and there's often not much cell phone connection to communicate that with the safety net of those back home that should be aware of your itinerary. This can result in overdue hiker reports that ultimately result in search and rescue coming for someone that's merely behind on their schedule.
One of the best things a hiker can do when it comes to staying safe in the backcountry is to invest in some sort of satellite-based communication device that will always work, regardless of the location. The initial buy-in can be a little pricy, but when something goes wrong, you'll be glad you're able to get a text message out. The Garmin inReach is a great device for this.
When a group voluntarily separates, it can also lead to overdue hiker reports. Do your best to always stick together, even if that means going at a slower pace.
4. People slip, trip, and fall
As Anna DeBatiste said, the slips, trips, and falls are in the "stuff happens" category. Accidents of this nature can happen to anyone, even those most experienced in their craft.
That being said, devices like traction and the proper footwear can help prevent these accidents from taking place. Making sure a backpack is balanced with gear can also be helpful, as can staying hydrated and turning around at signs of altitude sickness.
While anyone can slip and fall, that's more likely to happen when exhaustion is present. Because of this, it's important to bring along adequate food and water and it's probably not a bad idea to have some sort of caffeine supplement made for workouts for a quick energy boost (for example, Gu gels).
One more thing:
Here's a great list of items you'll need to pack for survival, provided by ParK County Search and Rescue.
Colorado's search and rescue missions are reliant on volunteers. If you'd like to help support this effort, consider purchasing a CORSAR card or making a direct donation.
