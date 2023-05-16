Surprise, surprise – with all that sunshine and local outdoor recreation, Colorado is a pretty great place to call home.
US News and World Report released their annual list of 'best places to live' around the United States and three Centennial State spots ranked among the top 25 locations, with a fourth city finding a spot on their full list of 150 spots.
Boulder ranked the highest, given a fourth-place rank nationwide – the same ranking it received in the release of last year's report.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs also ranked in the top 10, though it dropped from a second-place rank last year to a ninth-place rank for the 2023-2024 list – still pretty impressive.
Elsewhere in Colorado, Fort Collins ranked 23rd.
Denver was also included on the list, though it ranked much lower – 99th.
Overall, the best place to live nationwide was determined to be Green Bay, Wisconsin, followed by Huntsville, Alabama in second and Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina in third.
Find the full list here.
(2) comments
I wonder why anyone pays attention to these lists? They are completely meaningless. Every single person has completely different wants and needs.
Agree! I mean--how random. Meanwhile Colorado Springs made another national top 10 list: One of the top 10 cities to see the greatest surge in crime.
