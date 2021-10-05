Given that Colorado is a state known for its winter snow sports, the fact that four Colorado resorts found a home on Condé Nast's Readers' Choice Awards list of best ski resorts in the country comes as no surprise.
Based on the results of a giant survey that polled more than 800,000 people, the top rated resort in Colorado was Aspen Highlands, ranking 3rd overall. Beaver Creek was close behind, ranking 4th, followed by Vail in 6th and Crested Butte in 7th.
Several other Colorado spots made the full list of 'top 40 ski resorts,' including Telluride (14th), Keystone (15th), Snowmass (16th), Steamboat (18th), Aspen Mountain (22nd), Copper Mountain (23rd), Breckenridge (26th), and Winter Park (39th).
The two resorts that beat out every Colorado destination were Deer Valley (1st, in Park City, Utah) and Sundance Mountain Resort (2nd, in Provo, Utah).
See the full 'top 40' spots list here.
Do you agree with these rankings? Let us know in the comments below.
