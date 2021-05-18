On Tuesday, US News and World Report released their list of top mountain towns to visit in America. On a list of 21, four Colorado spots were included.
Ranking third among 'best mountain towns to visit' in the country (and second among best small towns to visit) was Telluride, Colorado. A picturesque mountain town set in the San Juans, Telluride is everything a visitor wants in a big mountain experience. It's got views, year-round outdoor recreation, plenty of festivals, and numerous great restaurants. Regardless of whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, Telluride is a great place to be.
The next town ranked on the US News & World Report list was Breckenridge, Colorado, ranking as the fourth best mountain town to visit in the United States. Less than two hours from most Colorado residents and home to one of the state's largest ski resorts, Breckenridge offers the perfect spot for a family-friendly getaway.
Aspen was also ranked on the short list, coming in 7th place. Internationally renowned and home to four skiable mountains, tourists and locals, alike, love Aspen. It's no secret that Aspen can be a bit pricier than some other resort spots around the state, but to some, that's part of the appeal. Find upscale stores, five-star restaurants, and fully loaded hotel suites here.
The last Colorado mountain town to be featured on this short list was Estes Park, ranking as the 12th best mountain town to visit in the country. Considered a hub for Rocky Mountain National Park and located on Colorado's Front Range, Estes Park is one of the most-visited mountain towns in Colorado.
The top mountain town on the list was Gatlinburg, Tennessee. See the full list here.
Did you favorite mountain town get skipped? Let us know why you think it belongs on the list in the comments section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.