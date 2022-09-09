According to a report published by Common Sense Institute, car thefts in Colorado currently occur at a rate of 4,007 per month, on pace for an all-time high of 48,000 over the course of the year. At that rate, it seems likely that Colorado we retain its spot as the number one state for car thefts in the country, following the state passing Washington DC in 2021.
While car theft is a statewide problem, the crime is particularly common in several specific Colorado cities, landing these spots among the worst cities in the country when it comes to car theft.
While Tacoma, Washington is the top ranked city for motor vehicle theft nationwide, Denver and Aurora are close behind, ranking second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, Westminster ranks eighth and Pueblo ranks ninth.
Believe it or not, Denver's second-place national rank is actually an improvement compared to last year, when the Mile High City ranked first. In terms of where the most incidents occur in Denver by neighborhood, Denver International Airport ranks first with 668 incidents thus far in 2022, followed by Central Park (649 incidents), Five Points (486 incidents), Northeast Park Hill (281 incidents), and Lincoln Park (189 incidents). Wellshire has the fewest incidents (5), followed by Indian Creek (19) and Barnum West (34).
Thus far in 2022, only 67.2 percent of stolen vehicles have been recovered, the lowest rate in at least 10 years.
See the full report here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.