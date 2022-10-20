Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list.
On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in Arvada. Scoring a 4.6 of 5 stars on Google Reviews, this spot is known for its unique whiskey selection, also serving up breakfast and pizza.
The next spot to be included was Bull & Bush in Denver. Technically, Bull & Bush is a brewery, but they also offer Whiskey flights, currently priced at $20 for three one-ounce shots. While they've got five bourbon options included in their flight selection, including Old Grand Dad 114 and Bernheim Wheated Whiskey, patrons can also select options from seven other genres of whiskey to round out their picks. They've also got a full food menu.
Fort Collins' The Whisk(e)y was the third spot to be selected, boasting more than 2,250 whiskey options behind the bar – you read that right – 2,250-plus! They've even got some whiskey on tap, including a few varieties made special for the location. Explore their massive whiskey list here.
The other bourbon spot included on the list is Four Seasons Vail, which is home to The Remedy Bar and an American Steakhouse called Flame.
Looking to try a Colorado-born bourbons? Breckenridge Bourbon from Breckenridge Distillery, 291 Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey (Colorado Springs), and Tin Cup Mountain Whiskey are a few local favorites.
See the full list of top western bourbon bars, according to The Bourbon Review, here.
