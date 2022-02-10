On February 8, Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the report of a suspicious death in the area of Phantom Canyon. Upon arrival, they found two deceased males in a ravine with injuries consistent with foul play. The ravine where the bodies were found is located in the area of mile marker 10.5 of County Road 67, also known as Phantom Canyon Road.
Local law enforcement, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are pursuing leads related to the discovery.
The victims will not be identified until next of kin is notified. The investigation into the suspicious deaths is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.
Phantom Canyon Road connects the Cañon City area to Cripple Creek, offering a route around the western side of Pikes Peak. The mile marker where the ravine containing the bodies is located is closer to the Florence/Cañon City side of the route. The road is notably rough, but still frequented by rock climbers, gravel bikers, and runners.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Yea, we were wondering why our road was closed when we went to town a couple of days ago? Now we know why and who knows when it will reopen up above us now! We like to take our dog up in the same area because there is a small pool he likes to play in on the right just before the 13 mm! It is a nice picnic area good walking and hiking area as well! Pray for their families! Hope they find out what happened too. Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.