David A. Lesh, a 37-year-old man from Denver, was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly assaulting a snowmobiler at the Spring Creek Trailhead in unincorporated Summit County late last month, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies and law enforcement crews from the United States Forest Service (USFS) were deployed to the trailhead at approximately 12:50 PM on March 25 after being notified of the alleged assault.
According to officials, Lesh was snowmobiling in the area when he "violently" assaulted another snowmobiler near the trailhead. He reportedly fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
"The victim sustained injuries to the head and neck, resulting in the victim seeking their own medical attention. Witnesses on scene confirmed the victim’s recollection of the assault. The assault was also captured on the victim’s GoPro camera, which was subsequently released to Deputies," officials said.
An arrest warrant was issued for Lesh on April 17 and he later turned himself into the Glendale Police Department on April 24, the release said. He has since been released on a $7,500 bond.
Lesh is now facing second and third-degree assault charges, officials reported.
Lesh is a former pro skier and the founder of an outerwear company.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 970-423-8953.
