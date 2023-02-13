A Colorado couple is fighting to regain ownership over a dog that they relinquished to the Ark Valley Humane Society (AVHS) earlier this month after learning that it is set to be euthanized due to aggression.
According to a news release from the humane society, located in Salida, Shawn and Sophia Vrooman turned over their 170-pound Great Dane-Mastiff mix named Echo to the shelter on February 2. They had reportedly been trying to re-home the dog for more than a year, prior to making the decision to take him to AVHS.
The couple reported that Echo showed signs of increased aggression over the last year-and-a-half of them owning him, including incidents where he bit a person and injured a puppy.
"They reported that he needed to be muzzled at the veterinarian, is wary of children and triggered by their high energy, shows aggression when meeting other dogs, and has escaped a six-foot fence by climbing over or digging under it," the release said.
AVHS is considered a "minimal euthanasia facility", with a live and release rate of roughly 98.26% in 2022. It does however reserve the right to euthanize animals that pose a safety threat. According the shelter, when the owners asked about the possibility of euthanasia, that were informed of that fact.
On the same day that the relinquishment process was completed and the owners left the facility, Echo reportedly bit two staff members without warning.
"Within a few minutes during handling by staff, Echo went from relaxed, friendly, and sociable, to stiff and growling, only to return back to relaxed and sociable and then escalated immediately to biting with heavy pressure. These bites occurred in a large room where Echo had ample space to move away," the release said.
The dog was placed on an aggression protocol, including a 10-day post-bite quarantine, where he was placed in a large kennel and could not be handled by staff.
The shelter ultimately made the decision to euthanize Echo due to the his aggressive history and behaviors. They listed the following justifications as to why it was necessary to do so.
- Territorial guarding
- Generalized guarding
- Unpredictability
- Known triggers
- History of human-directed aggression
- History of animal-directed aggression, and
- Any other notable behaviors of concern such as history of escape.
AVHS called the previous owners to share their concerns about Echo. The couple later returned to the shelter demanding that the dog be returned to them.
"They stated that if returned to them, they would promise to keep Echo secured in their house without access to a yard or other people to ensure that he cannot harm others. They admitted to him being a safety risk," officials said.
After refusing to leave the shelter without the dog, the couple was reportedly removed from the property by law enforcement.
In an interview with the Ark Valley Voice, the couple claims that the shelter agreed to return Echo to them if they could not find a suitable home for him.
“It feels like we’ve been tricked – we thought we were giving Echo a better future, and now this led to him being locked up and now put down,” said Sophia Vrooman in the article.
In a second news release, the humane society reports that they have been able to confirm two of Echo's bite incidents. The most recent occurred just three days before he was turned over to the shelter.
"Echo was being exercised off-leash on a dirt road near Salida while his owners were driving in their vehicle next to the dog. The reporting party saw the vehicle approaching, and stepped to the side of the road with their dog. While the reporting party’s dog was sitting obediently next to its owner, Echo approached them, lunged at the dog and bit it, causing a laceration on its ear," the release said.
Echo was originally scheduled to be euthanized on Tuesday, but on Monday the shelter made a statement saying that the procedure had been placed on hold while a legal process is conducted.
A vet can prescribed sedatives to calm this dog who definitely has anxiety. He deserves a chance.
I feel for the dog, but I will not tolerate any animal that bites me or anyone else. Maybe the owners should have been more aggressive in his initial training or spent the money to send him somewhere to be broken of this habit. I don't think it's safe to turn him loose on anyone now, or for the shelter to subject their employees to this threat.
Put that dog down.
Put that dog Down, before he really hurts someone bad or worse kills,
