According to local source St. George News, former US Olympic skier Jeremy Nobis was found dead in a Cedar City, Utah jail cell on April 19. A cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not expected.
Nobis, 52, has been in custody since February 11, 2023 after failing to appear in a video conference call in August of 2021 related to a DUI case from March 2019. Most recently, he entered a guilty plea and was set to be sentenced on April 25.
Per Powder.com, Nobis started his alpine ski racing career at the young age of 16, ultimately competing in the 1994 Winter Olympics. He would later appear in films produced by big names like Teton Gravity Research, Warren Miller Entertainment, and Matchstick Productions, known for his daring big mountain skiing style.
A biography for Jeremy Nobis published on Olympics.com notes that one of his memorable ski accomplishments outside of competition was a run down Pyramid Peak in Alaska that includes a 52-degree slope and a vertical drop of 2,000 feet. The biography also notes that his wild lifestyle was well-known, which led to at least four incidents of impaired driving – one of which included a high-speed chase.
Nobis' sister, Shannon Nobis, also skied for the US in the 1994 Olympics.
Condolences go out to those impacted by Jeremy Nobis' death.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
Shannon is Jeremy's sister not brother as noted in the article. Friends far and wide are saddened by this news. Jeremy was a force. The demons were just too strong. I hope he is at peace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.