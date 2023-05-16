According to the United States Attorney's Office, a man from Santa Barbara County, California has admitted to deliberately destroying the wreckage of an airplane that he intentionally crashed for the sake of gaining video views online.
Trevor Daniel Jacob, 29 and of YouTube and Olympic fame, faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. The charges stem from a November 24, 2021 incident in which Jacob leapt from his aircraft while on a solo flight above Los Padres National Forest, letting the plane crash to the ground while he parachuted to safety.
Several video cameras were filming at the time, with Jacob tracking down the wreckage to obtain footage after the crash. The plane crashed into an area of dry brush amid forested hills.
Jacob reported the crash two days later, on November 26, which prompted an investigation. At this time, officials told Jacob to preserve the wreckage so that it could be examined. Jacob agreed to provide coordinates of the downed plane and footage from the wreck to investigators.
In following weeks, Jacob told investigators that he didn't know where the plane had crashed, only to return to the site with a friend on December 10 to lift wreckage out of the area and transport it to a trailer in Santa Barbara County's Rancho Sisquoc, where it was loaded onto a trailer and driven by Jacob to a Lompoc City Airport hanger.
Jacob then cut the wreckage up and destroyed it, disposing of the wreckage in airport trash cans and elsewhere.
Part of his plea agreement included Jacob admitting that he had done this with intent to obstruct the investigation into the crash. He also admitted that he intended to make money through the video, which has since been viewed more than four million times after being uploaded on December 23, 2021.
Jacob also admitted to falsifying an aircraft accident report related to the crash, claiming that the aircraft experienced a full loss of power.
Jacob's pilot license was revoked on April 2022.
As proceedings continue, Jacob will make a court appearance in upcoming weeks, according to a press release on the matter.
Jacob's Youtube channel has more than 140,000 subscribers. He also has a history of being an extreme sports athlete, representing the United States in the 2014 Winter Olympics as a snowboarder. He placed 9th in men's snowboardcross. Jacob also appeared on MTV's Nitro Circus.
A video that gets four million views on Youtube can earn a creator $20,000 or more, not to mention the value that comes with new subscribers a popular video can bring in and future revenue they can deliver.
Once the video was uploaded, viewers immediately started to question the legitimacy of the crash and whether or not it was intentional.
