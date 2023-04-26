According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, former captain of the Hygiene Fire Department Kamron Barnaby, 30, has been arrested on charges related to sexual assault.
The Sheriff's Office started their investigation into the case after becoming aware of a sexual assault allegation that had been made against Barnaby by a former Hygiene firefighter. As the investigation continued, four women, including two subordinate employees, came forward with allegations. Some of these allegations included conduct that took place while on-duty.
It was later confirmed that reported assaults did take place during times when Barnaby was scheduled to be on shift.
The Sheriff's Office believes that additional victims and witnesses exist in the case.
Barnaby is currently employed by the Mountain View Fire Protection District, which services parts of Boulder and Weld counties.
Barnaby was arrested and taken to Boulder County Jail without bail until seen by a judge.
Charges currently include: Two counts of Sexual Assault – Physical Force, a class 3 Felony, three counts of Sexual Assault, a class 4 Felony, two counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact – Physical Force, a class 4 Felony, 2 counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact, and one count of 1st Degree Official Misconduct, a class 1 misdemeanor.
As in every criminal case, all charges are accusations and the defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
