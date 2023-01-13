According to the girlfriend of former Broncos running back Peyton Hillis, Hillis has been taken off of a ventilator and is on the road to recovery following an incident in which he reportedly saved his own children from drowning in Florida.
According to girlfriend Angela Cole, Hillis has a long recovery ahead of him, but she noted on January 11 that "today was a good day," also thanking the public for the support they have received.
Following the incident off the coast of Pensacola, Hillis, 36, was reportedly in critical condition. He was airlifted from the scene to receive medical care, according to a report from KNWA Fox 24, and was reportedly unconscious but breathing in the ICU.
A family member initially posted about the situation on Facebook, stating that Peyton is "having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs, but the doctors say he is improving."
Both children were reportedly safe.
Hillis started his professional career in Denver after being drafted from the University of Arkansas in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played in Denver for two seasons, rising to the starting fullback position. He then went on to play for the Cleveland Browns, becoming such a dominating force that he would be featured on the Madden NFL 12 cover, beating out Michael Vick. He later played for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New York Giants before retiring in 2015 due to a history of concussions and risk of future injury.
