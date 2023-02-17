The United States Department of Agriculture is investing in protection of Colorado's Front Range region in a big way.
Last week, it was announced that an additional $37 million would be spent by the US Forest Service to continue cross-jurisdictional, strategically important wildfire protection efforts along Colorado's Front Range. This investment stacks on top of $18.1 million invested in 2022.
Not only will this additional money help protect 16,000 more acres, it will aid in projects that include hazardous fuel reduction, environmental analysis, and more. It is expected that related projects will improve forest health and wildlife habitats in watershed areas that help supply 1.5 million living in the Denver metro area.
This additional funding was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.
“USDA is using the financial resources made available through these laws to benefit people living in wildland urban interface communities as well as those living downstream that rely on National Forest System lands for a clean and sustainable water supply,” said Under Secretary Wilkes. “I am deeply impressed by the long-standing partnerships here in Colorado and the work we can accomplish together.”
