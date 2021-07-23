File photo of llama. Photo Credit: susanna cesareo (iStock).

There’s a llama on the loose in Colorado, roaming below the forest of America's most famous mountain – Pikes Peak.

The Forest Service is asking the public for help in chasing down a llama running loose near Pikes Peak around the Devil's Playground area. The lost llama is believed to be roaming near Crags Campground, Devil's Playground Trailhead, and Putney Gulch trailhead, the Pike and San Isabel National Forests said in a tweet on Friday.

Pikes Peak is a popular fourteener located on the southern Front Range of Colorado. The 14,115-foot summit is situated in Pike National Forest, just 12 miles west of downtown Colorado Springs.

It's unclear at the time how the llama became loose below the mountain. Anyone who sees the llama is asked to call the Pike's Peak Ranger District at 719-636-1602.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

