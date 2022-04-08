The Four Pass Loop is a popular long-distance trek also located near the town of Aspen. The 29.1-mile loop gains about 7,933 feet of elevation as it traverses over four mountain passes – all over 12,000 feet – including West Maroon Pass (12,500 feet), Frigid Air Pass, (12,415 feet), Trail Rider Pass (12,420 feet), and Buckskin Pass (12,500 feet). Photo Credit: Breanna Sneeringer, OutThere Colorado.