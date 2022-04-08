According to a report from the Aspen Times, the overnight fee and reservation system planned for the Four Pass Loop and other popular spots in the Maroon Bells – Snowmass Wilderness has been put on hold until 2023. This is due to the Forest Service needing more time to flesh out the plan and get a system approved.
Reservations will still be required to visit Conundrum Hot Springs.
Read the full Aspen Times report here.
The reservation system is meant to curtail the impact of increased crowds. While some find issue with a reservation that can limit access, similar systems seem to be working well at reducing the environmental impact of outdoor recreation in other parts of the state.
A key reason that the Conundrum Hot Springs reservation system was put in place was due to excessive human feces being left behind by visitors. This system has greatly helped this issue.
Entering Colorado's outdoor recreation space this summer? Know the best practices of the Leave No Trace organization first.
