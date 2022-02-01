The U.S. Forest Service will be implementing a closure at Boulder Canyon from February 1 though July 21 to help protect nesting golden eagles in the area.
Boulder Canyon is a known and "well-established" territory for golden eagle nesting, according to a news release from the service.
Popular rock climbing locations like Eagle Rock, Blob Rock, Bitty Buttress and Security Risk are included in this closure, according to the service.
Happy Hour, Bihedral and Riviera will remain open to the public, as long as closed areas are respected by visitors, the release said.
“We appreciate everyone’s support of these closures that allow the birds to choose a nest site without human disturbance. Those specific chosen sites remain closed until the eagles fledge in late July, but other parts of the area often open earlier,” said Boulder District Ranger Angela Gee.
Closures signs will also be posted near and in the impacted areas. Remember, it is federally illegal to disturb nesting birds of prey.
"The Boulder Ranger District partners with the Boulder Climbing Community to monitor nesting progress and to inform climbers about the importance of giving the eagles space to raise their young," the release said.
For a list of other annual raptor closures at popular climbing locations in the state, visit the Boulder Climbing Community website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.