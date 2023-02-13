The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is calling for a return to "very dangerous avalanche conditions" ahead of a high impact winter storm that is expected to drop more that three feet of snow on some of Colorado's mountains this week.
A first round of snow will roll into the state beginning on Monday, affecting mainly the San Juans and in the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Between a foot and a foot-and-a-half of snow could fall in these areas. Avalanche danger in these regions is expected to jump from Low (Level 1 of 5) to Moderate (Level 2 of 5) during this period.
A second, more potent storm will arrive in Colorado on Tuesday and stick around through Wednesday. Unless the direction of the storm changes, it could drop two feet of additional snow in the San Juan Mountains, a foot in the Central Mountains, and up to six inches in the Northern Mountains.
"If the storm forecast stays on track, we anticipate issuing an Avalanche Watch for the San Juan Mountains this afternoon, which could escalate to an Avalanche Warning Tuesday afternoon," CAIC said.
According to the CAIC, there is a potential for some areas to bump up to a HIGH (Level 4 of 5) on the avalanche danger scale. At this level, large human-triggered avalanches are very likely.
Backcountry travelers should be prepared to adjust their plans this week as conditions worsen.
Keep an eye on the CAIC avalanche forecast before entering the backcountry, including areas that are easy to access like near a highway or ski area. Having an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and a shovel can be lifesaving if a slide occurs.
