Misty morning on Bridalveil Falls in Yosemity National Park Photo Credit: Rezus (iStock).

Snow at Yosemite National Park. Photo Credit: Rezus (iStock).

 Rezus

According to NPR, "back-to-back 'atmospheric rivers'" will result in another extreme snowfall event in California over upcoming days.

The National Weather Service is calling for up to eight feet in the Sierra Nevadas through Sunday morning, but some forecasters are telling the public to expect even more.

Colin McCarthy, of MyRadar Weather, noted a possibility of 10 to 15 feet of total snow accumulation over the next seven days in the Sierra Nevada Range, which would stack on top of what has already been a historic snowfall season.

A winter storm watch has been posted across much of California's mountainous region.

It's also worth noting that California, along with much of the interior West, is looking at another chance of heavy snow starting March 16.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations.

