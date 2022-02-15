The National Weather Service is telling many Coloradans to prepare for slick travel conditions on Wednesday with another round of snow set to move through the state.
A cold front, accompanied by strong winds, is expected to move into the state as Tuesday progresses, eventually resulting in a chance of light snow west of the Continental Divide on Tuesday night.
The main event, however, will take place on Wednesday into Thursday, when nearly the entire state has a 60-plus percent chance of getting snow.
While this snow is expected to be widespread, deep accumulation totals will really be limited to the Front Range and central mountain region. Three to eight inches are expected in the mountains and foothills of the state, with one to five inches expected over the plains.
In the most likely scenario, up to eight inches of snow falls along the Continental Divide, with the area north and along I-70 expected to get hit the hardest. More problematic, perhaps, will likely be the four-plus inches of snow that falls in the Denver metro area. Travel delays may occur, with conditions expected to deteriorate throughout the day as a freezing drizzle ramps up to moderate snowfall by Wednesday night.
Parts of the mountains could get up to a foot of snow if the less likely high-end snowfall scenario occurs. In that scenario, Denver still gets about four inches, but Boulder and Castle Rock get six. Colorado Springs gets three.
Though dry conditions are expected through the weekend, another chance of snow arrives Monday through Tuesday of next week.
Those heading out on Colorado's roads tomorrow should be aware of the changing conditions and plan ahead accordingly. Pack these 16 items in your truck to help improve the safety of your winter travel and always check the forecast with the National Weather Service website prior to embarking on any adventure.
