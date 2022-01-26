Another fast-moving storm is on track to hit Colorado, though snow totals are unlikely to be too impressive.
According to the National Weather Service, more snow is set to move into the state on Thursday. Thursday's storm is expected to be similar to Tuesday's storm, with light and widespread snow expected from the morning to afternoon. Much like Tuesday's storm, this round of snow is also expected to favor the area around and east of the Continental Divide, including the Denver metro area.
Snow totals will likely be low, with snow in the range of one to three inches expected along the I-25 and I-70 corridors. Travel impacts may be seen during metro commutes as roads become slick.
It is worth noting that there's a 10 percent chance of higher snowfall, with this scenario meaning about four to five inches accumulating along the Front Range and much of the mountainous portion of I-70.
Find a map that shows the anticipated snowfall scenario below:
Tuesday's storm will likely prove to be a little more intense than the one set to hit on Thursday. On Tuesday, between five and 10 inches fell in some areas east of the Continental Divide, including the Denver metro.
According to OpenSnow, this round of powder will be followed by several dry days until a chance of snow from February 1 to 4. See the full OpenSnow forecast here.
Find additional updates from the National Weather Service here.
