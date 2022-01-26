Snow on road driving File photo. Photo Credit: shaunl (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: shaunl (iStock).

 shaunl (iStock).

Another fast-moving storm is on track to hit Colorado, though snow totals are unlikely to be too impressive.

According to the National Weather Service, more snow is set to move into the state on Thursday. Thursday's storm is expected to be similar to Tuesday's storm, with light and widespread snow expected from the morning to afternoon. Much like Tuesday's storm, this round of snow is also expected to favor the area around and east of the Continental Divide, including the Denver metro area.

Snow totals will likely be low, with snow in the range of one to three inches expected along the I-25 and I-70 corridors. Travel impacts may be seen during metro commutes as roads become slick.

It is worth noting that there's a 10 percent chance of higher snowfall, with this scenario meaning about four to five inches accumulating along the Front Range and much of the mountainous portion of I-70.

Find a map that shows the anticipated snowfall scenario below:

The most likely snowfall scenario on Thursday, January 26. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The most likely snowfall scenario on Thursday, January 26. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Tuesday's storm will likely prove to be a little more intense than the one set to hit on Thursday. On Tuesday, between five and 10 inches fell in some areas east of the Continental Divide, including the Denver metro.

According to OpenSnow, this round of powder will be followed by several dry days until a chance of snow from February 1 to 4. See the full OpenSnow forecast here.

Find additional updates from the National Weather Service here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.