While it looked like snow would be in store for some of Colorado's highest peaks come Tuesday night, warmer temperatures are now in the forecast and rain will likely be the result.
Initially forecasted to get around six inches of snow on Tuesday night, Mount Massive is now looking at above freezing temperatures and evening rain, followed by more rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Mount Elbert and La Plata Peak, which had also been forecasted to get notable snow, are now both likely to see rain instead of snow, as well.
As rain continues to fall around much of the state this week, be aware of how this impacts trail use. Avoid stepping off trail to avoid muddy areas and try to avoid using muddy trails altogether. Pack layers that allow for temperature swings and that will help you stay dry. Always be aware of the changing forecast and be prepared to alter plans accordingly.
Could last weekend's storm be the last significant snow of the season? We'll have to wait and see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.