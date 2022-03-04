According to new mapping published by the National Weather Service, some parts of Colorado are now expected to get up to 24 inches of snow through Monday morning.
The heaviest snow totals will be seen in the mountains, with between four and eight inches expected in the Denver metro area and up to three in Colorado Springs.
Most mountain ranges will see significant snowfall, with the most snow expected to land in the San Juans, the Central Mountains, and the Northern Mountains.
See a map of the most likely scenario below:
Should a heavier snowfall take place, deeper totals will be found over a much more widespread area. In this scenario, a lot more snow lands in valleys between peaks where roads are typically found, thus it would likely mean greater travel impacts.
Many Coloradans can expect snow to ramp up tonight and continue on and off through the weekend, especially those in the mountains. The National Weather Service is already warning travelers of a potentially dangerous evening commute in Denver. Multiple weather alerts have been activated in the mountains and along the Front Range.
Find additional updates and information regarding area-specific alerts on the National Weather Service website.
