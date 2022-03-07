An updated forecast map from the National Weather Service gives a better look at how much snow is expected to fall over the next couple days.
Though Tuesday is expected to be a dry day around most of the state, Wednesday will bring more snow.
Currently, the deepest totals are expected to fall in the northern mountains near Steamboat Springs and in the San Juans. Up to 18 inches may fall on some peaks in these regions between Monday and Thursday evening. During this period, much of the central and southern mountain ranges will also get up to a foot.
This storm is also expected to impact Front Range population centers, including the Denver metro and Colorado Springs metro areas. Up to six inches of snow is expected in Denver and four in Colorado Springs. This could result in slick roads and poor travel conditions, particularly during crowded commutes.
Find a map of the most likely snowfall scenario below:
Should the National Weather Service high-end snowfall scenario take place, a much larger portion of the state will see up to a foot of snow, with big snowfall also taking place in the state's northeast corner. See that scenario below:
This snowfall comes on the heels of weekend snowfall that dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state. Wolf Creek Pass got 23 inches over 72 hours, as of Monday morning, with more set to fall throughout the day.
As this next wave of wintery weather rolls through the state, it will be important to keep an eye on the ever-changing forecast and to be aware that dangerous conditions will likely exist.
Temperatures are expected to plummet across Colorado over the next several days, expected to reach below zero in some parts of the state.
Light snow showers will continue over the mountains on Monday. Scattered showers will redevelop in areas near the mountains Monday afternoon. Colorado will be in-between storm systems Tuesday with drier weather. #cowx pic.twitter.com/zSnEBToksa— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 7, 2022
If you're traveling around Colorado, pack these items in your trunk. And don't forget – check the official National Weather Service website for updates to forecasts and weather conditions.
