A storm system with the potential to blast some of Colorado's mountains with up to 18 inches of snow, and bring smaller totals to the urban corridor of the state is expected to hit on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
A Winter Weather Watch will go into effect on Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon, with 10 to 18 inches of snow predicted to fall at the Elkhead and Park Mountain Ranges, near Steamboat Springs. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are also expected in these areas. Travel may be difficult.
In the more densely populated areas of the state, only a few inches of snow are expected to fall.
"Confidence is moderate for 1 to 3 inches of snow possible for much of the rural plains and Palmer Divide, where impacts are leaning towards limited. The Tuesday morning commute looks most at risk of impacts for the I-25 corridor," NWS said.
The NWS provided map below shows more detailed snowfall predictions in these regions.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website here.
