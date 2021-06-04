Colorado will have sunny skies this weekend (June 5-6), but there will be more chances for showers and thunderstorms rolling through the mountains.
"Dry and very warm conditions will prevail today, with high temperatures on the plains and I-25 Corridor near the 90F degree mark," states the National Weather Service in a recent hazardous weather outlook. "Only an isolated and brief late day shower or storm will be possible in the mountains."
Temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to be in the mid-to-high 80s this weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday.
Denver will see sunny skies on Saturday, with highs peaking at 90 degrees followed by highs of 86 degrees on Sunday and 88 degrees on Monday.
☀️🌡️ The warming trend continues, with today's high temperatures pushing close to the 90°F mark across the plains and I-25 Corridor. Sunshine will dominate the plains, with only an isolated late day shower/storm possible in the mountains. #COwx pic.twitter.com/RXNcF9FTF6— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 4, 2021
Another nice day ahead! Warm across the area, with the chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms over the mountains this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/gF46P46zPk— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 4, 2021
Temperatures in the central mountain towns, such as Breckenridge and Vail, will fluctuate this weekend between the mid-70s to high 60s.
Storms capable of producing lightning, small hail, and strong winds will be possible over the eastern San Juans and southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Friday afternoon and evening.
Scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely in the mountains and surrounding valleys from Tuesday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Always check the forecast before hitting the trails in Colorado. Mountain weather is unpredictable.
