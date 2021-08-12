Snow covered Grays and Torreys Peaks Colorado

Snow covered Grays (on right - 14,270 ft) and Torreys Peak (14,267 ft) are two sister peaks on the Front Range of Colorado. Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

It may still be August, but summer snow could fall in the mountains of Colorado this weekend, dusting some of the state's most notable peaks.

According to Mountain Project, Quandary Peak is predicted to see a dusting of snow on Friday afternoon and possibly late Sunday afternoon. Mount Elbert, the state's highest peak, is also expected to get a fresh dusting this weekend, as well as Grays and Torreys – neighboring peaks expected to see snow on Sunday night. Other points of high elevation are also likely to see some snow and while totals will be low, chances of snow continue into next week.

This isn't the first time snow made headlines this week. The National Weather Service recently confirmed that this winter is shaping up to be a La Niña winter. Here's what that means.

Beneath the highest points in Colorado, there's a widespread chance of afternoon storms. That being said, these are unlikely to bring the same amount of monsoon moisture that's been seen in recent weeks.

Scattered thunderstorms will likely develop during the afternoon on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, small hail, and wind gusts up to 40 mph across the Palmer Divide. Storms will also push into the western mountains, just south of Interstate 70.

Stronger storms could produce heavier rainfall, which may lead to dangerous flash flooding and the potential for debris flows and mudslides.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday, with highs ranging in the mid-80s to upper 90s across the plains, and high temperatures hovering around the 70s in the mountain valleys.

Storms chances are expected to continue each afternoon and evening through the weekend and possibly into next week.

"There will be a chance for flash flooding over the Spring, Decker, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars, as well as the Chalk Cliffs area each day, but the best chance for flash flooding will be on Monday and Tuesday," reads a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook Thursday morning.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is set to partially reopen on Saturday following post-wildfire flooding, mudslides, and debris flows. This section of the interstate has been shut down several times this summer, causing major backups for mountain travelers. 

It's also worth noting that smoke from out-of-state wildfires should start to diminish across the Front Range by the weekend. 

Editor's Note: All weather conditions are subject to change. Check current forecasts prior to setting out on an adventure.

