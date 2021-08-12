It may still be August, but summer snow could fall in the mountains of Colorado this weekend, dusting some of the state's most notable peaks.
According to Mountain Project, Quandary Peak is predicted to see a dusting of snow on Friday afternoon and possibly late Sunday afternoon. Mount Elbert, the state's highest peak, is also expected to get a fresh dusting this weekend, as well as Grays and Torreys – neighboring peaks expected to see snow on Sunday night. Other points of high elevation are also likely to see some snow and while totals will be low, chances of snow continue into next week.
This isn't the first time snow made headlines this week. The National Weather Service recently confirmed that this winter is shaping up to be a La Niña winter. Here's what that means.
Beneath the highest points in Colorado, there's a widespread chance of afternoon storms. That being said, these are unlikely to bring the same amount of monsoon moisture that's been seen in recent weeks.
Scattered thunderstorms will likely develop during the afternoon on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, small hail, and wind gusts up to 40 mph across the Palmer Divide. Storms will also push into the western mountains, just south of Interstate 70.
Here are our latest thoughts on Thursday and Friday. One thing that we will be looking forward to is... *SMOKE NOT BEING AN ISSUE ON FRIDAY*. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/YtEHlMbfDP— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 12, 2021
Stronger storms could produce heavier rainfall, which may lead to dangerous flash flooding and the potential for debris flows and mudslides.
Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday, with highs ranging in the mid-80s to upper 90s across the plains, and high temperatures hovering around the 70s in the mountain valleys.
Not as hot today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/dSsLglMD0H— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 12, 2021
RELATED: La Niña winter likely for Colorado: Here's what to expect
Hot and less smoky across E UT and W CO today, with some showers and thunderstorms favoring the higher elevations of SW CO. pic.twitter.com/cxSHTpy5DN— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) August 12, 2021
Storms chances are expected to continue each afternoon and evening through the weekend and possibly into next week.
"There will be a chance for flash flooding over the Spring, Decker, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars, as well as the Chalk Cliffs area each day, but the best chance for flash flooding will be on Monday and Tuesday," reads a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook Thursday morning.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is set to partially reopen on Saturday following post-wildfire flooding, mudslides, and debris flows. This section of the interstate has been shut down several times this summer, causing major backups for mountain travelers.
It's also worth noting that smoke from out-of-state wildfires should start to diminish across the Front Range by the weekend.
Amazing news for Colorado! Smoke will decrease substantially by Friday afternoon with only very light amounts noticeable. This is due to a cold front that just passed through and an upper level high pressure system keeping the smoke over the west coast from moving eastward. #COwx pic.twitter.com/6qlSHBwRfh— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 12, 2021
Editor's Note: All weather conditions are subject to change. Check current forecasts prior to setting out on an adventure.
