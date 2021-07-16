Beat the heat and thunderstorms by getting an early start on the trail this weekend in Colorado.
The summer heat continues with more storms rolling into the mountains this weekend in Colorado. Multiple waves of storms are expected to hit parts of the state starting on Friday, continuing into Thursday next week.
Scattered storms will begin over the mountains and adjacent plains on Friday afternoon and evening. The main risks will include heavy rain, large hail up to the size of a golfball, lightning, and gusty erratic winds up to 50 mph. The main threat area will be along and east of a line from Sterling to Akron and Limon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Another round of thunderstorms today capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and burn scar flash flooding. A few strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening across the far southeast plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/G5YZCHBM9J— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 16, 2021
As for temperatures this weekend, the Front Range will see highs in the upper 80s and mid-90s. Out west, temperatures could climb into the 100s by Sunday in the mountain towns of Grand Junction and Palisade.
Storms are expected to linger over the next few days with afternoon chances each day through Thursday. The most widespread chances for high country thunderstorm activity is expected on Saturday, especially along the Continental Divide.
Heavy downpours still remain one of the primary concerns related to these slow-moving storms, which could lead to potential flash flooding, according to the NWS. This can be particularly problematic in the area of burn scars. This risk has been seen with the shutdown of I-70 multiple times in recent weeks in the area of the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar near Glenwood Springs.
Weather in the mountains can change rapidly. Dark clouds and rapid changes in temperature can be your first warning signs of a storm rollin in. If you're planning a hike this weekend, always check the forecast before you go and bring extra waterproof and warms layers in your pack in case of a storm.
Editor's Note: Weather statements are subject to rapid change, making it important to stay up-to-date with current alerts. Find more information on the National Weather Service website.
