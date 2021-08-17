Yep, you read that right – it might be August amid a hot summer, but there's a good chance some snow will blanket Colorado's highest peaks this week as temperatures cool off around the state.
A quick cold front is expected to push through the state on Thursday, bringing light snowfall to high points of elevation.
According to Mountain Project, light rain could turn to snow over Quandary Peak on Thursday. Snow could also fall above Rocky Mountain National Park late Thursday afternoon and evening, expected to dust parts of Longs Peak.
Snow is also expected to blanket several other fourteener summits, including but not limited to Mount Elbert, Mount Princeton, Grays and Torreys Peaks.
Further south on the Front Range, Pikes Peak is not expected to get any snow until Saturday afternoon. This happens to be the same day of the Pikes Peak Ascent, the 13.3 mile race travels from Manitou Springs to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak.
While totals are expected to be low, chances of high country flurries will likely continue into the weekend.
In the meantime, Colorado will continue to be hot before the cold front arrives. Tuesday's forecast calls for high temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 90s across the plains, and mid-60s to lower-80s in the mountains.
Colorado remains hot until cold front arrives Thursday: https://t.co/1YgMkI9pl3 #9wx #MileHighMornings pic.twitter.com/rW7yWAeRbw— 9NEWS Weather (@9NEWSWeather) August 17, 2021
Today will be partly cloudy and warm in the high country with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms. The plains will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower to mid 90s. #cowx pic.twitter.com/aEWj1KvWVw— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 17, 2021
If you've got your fingers crossed for snow this year, a La Niña winter could leave you feeling disappointed. Here's what the forecast means for Colorado.
If headed to the mountains this week, plan ahead for cooler temperatures and possibly some snow. Hikers and climbers can stay up-to-date on the forecast with Mountain-Forecast.com.
Editor's Note: All weather conditions are subject to change. Check current forecasts prior to setting out on an adventure.
