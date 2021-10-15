After a glimpse of winter, fall weather is back in Colorado.
Recent forecasts show a sunny, dry weekend with temperatures back in the 60s and 70s for most parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday.
This weekend in Denver is expected to be sunny and clear with around 7 MPH winds along with temps could get up to 75 degrees by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
While warmer temperatures will be present in parts of the state, a freeze warning is in effect for the Southeastern Colorado Plains from 12 AM to 9 AM on Saturday morning.
"The coldest temperatures are expected along the Lower Arkansas River Valley with mid to upper 20s expected. For higher elevations of the Palmer Divide, west of Interstate 25, and over the Raton Mesa, will see temperatures in the lower 30s," the NWS said in a freeze watch alert.
The service warns that these temps could kill crops and other vegetation, as well as possibly damage outdoor plumbing.
However, these areas are expected to follow the warming trend by Saturday.
The mountains are expected to be warm and sunny this weekend, in the 50s and 60s in mountain valleys and in the 40s and 50s at higher elevations. Colorado's highest peaks will still reach freezing temperatures, including Quandary Peak, which will see nighttime temperatures in the teens and 20s at the summit.
Weather on the Western Slope is expected to be warm, as well, with Grand Junction likely to see temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.