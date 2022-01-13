Much of Colorado will soon be hit by a round of light, widespread snow that's about to move into the state, with snow expected to fall on Friday.
According to the National Weather Service, most of the mountains will see an inch or two of snow. The deepest totals are expected at higher points of elevation, but still only in the three-to-four inch range.
This round of snow is likely the last Colorado will see for several days until chances of precipitation on January 19 and 22. Much of the rest of January is expected to be dry.
See a snow forecast map below:
Impacts from this round of snow are unlikely, though roads may become slick in some areas. Along the Front Range, some spots are expected to see a rainy, snowy mix. A cold front will be felt prior to the storm and gusty winds will be felt after.
In the event that an alert or warning is issued, that can be found on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.