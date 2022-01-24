Another round of light but widespread snow is expected to hit Colorado, likely to cause travel concerns on the Front Range.
According to the National Weather Service, snow in the range of four to eight inches will be falling in Colorado's northern mountains and Front Range foothills from Monday night through the day on Tuesday, with two to five inches expected across the plains region and along the Palmer Divide. Widespread snow showers will be seen elsewhere in the state. This will likely have an impact on Tuesday's morning and evening commutes along the I-25 corridor, where it doesn't take much snow to cause chaos.
A map of where snow is expected can be found below:
While early winter snow storms in Colorado seemed to keep missing the Front Range, recent snowstorms have dropped more widespread precipitation.
Those in the Denver metro area and making those making the commute between Denver and Colorado Springs should proceed with caution tomorrow. Expect slick roads and travel delays due to accidents and possible stalled vehicles.
The next round of snow is expected to hit Colorado at the end of the month.
Keep these items in your trunk to be prepared for winter travel in Colorado.
