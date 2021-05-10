A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Colorado after the National Weather Service has predicted between eight and 16 inches of snow in parts of the state through Tuesday afternoon, with higher totals possible in isolated areas.
Areas impacted by the warning include Rocky Mountain National Park, the Medicine Bow Range, the mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, the Indian Peaks, and the Front Range foothills. The warning is currently in place from 3 PM on Monday through 3 PM on Tuesday. A few places of interest this warning includes are the Eisenhower Tunnel, Breckenridge, Mount Evans, Georgetown, and Estes Park.
See a full map of the storm prediction below:
Lower elevation areas in regions impacted by snow will likely see consistent rain through Tuesday, as well as much of the Eastern Plains region.
It's also worth noting that a winter storm advisory has been issued for areas of the Pikes Peak region that sit at above 7,500 feet of elevation. Between three to six inches of snow are expected in this area, with five to 10 inches expected above 10,000 feet.
Totals above a foot are also predicted in several places on the popular mountain forecasting website OpenSnow.com. The site calls for 14 inches of snow on Cameron Pass over the next two days, which is just north of Rocky Mountain National Park. Berthoud Pass, Echo Mountain, Arapahoe Basin, and Loveland Pass are also looking at double-digit totals through Tuesday.
If traveling around the state of Colorado, proceed with caution. Mountain roads may be slick. Lower elevation areas where heavy rainfall is present may develop standing water.
