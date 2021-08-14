While some rain is expected along the Front Range over the weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists warn wildfire smoke is likely to increase in Colorado's air again by Sunday afternoon.
The smokey air, caused by western wildfires, is likely to continue in Colorado through next week, the weather service said.
"The only positive spin to this is that a cooler pattern will setup across the [Pacific northwest,] limiting fire behavior [and] smoke production," Boulder meteorologists said on Twitter.
Higher terrain and foothills areas in northeast and north central Colorado are likely to see isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm over the northeast plains counties is possible after 6 p.m.
Saturday's high temperatures in these northern areas are forecast in the upper 80s and low 90s. The Denver metro and mountain areas are forecast highs in the 70s Saturday.
While temperatures remain summer-like, some high peaks in Colorado can expect a dusting of snow.
Gray's Peak is forecast 0.4 inches of snow overnight Sunday and overnight Thursday, according to Mountain Forecast.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Ozone Action Day Alert until 4 p.m. Saturday for west Adams, west Arapahoe, Broomfield, Boulder, Douglas, Denver, Larimer, and Weld counties.
The action alert day requests those in Colorado to limit driving until at least 4 p.m. Saturday. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category.
During action alert days, health officials say the ozone concentrations increase likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For central, east central, south central, and southeast areas of Colorado, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop over the Continental Divide, upper Arkansas River Vally, and the western portion of the San Luis Valley late Saturday.
Storms are likely to bring gusty winds up to 40 mph and heavy rain that may cause flash flooding if the thunderstorms develop over the Chalk Cliffs region, the Decker burn scar, or the Hayden Pass burn scar.
There is a low chance that a "rogue" thunderstorm develops over Teller and El Paso counties, the weather service said in a weather outlook. If the storm develops, the main hazards will be lightning, gusty winds up to 35 mph, and heavy rain.
