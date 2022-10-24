More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas.
While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
For example, the National Weather Service predicts snow showers in Aspen from Tuesday night through Thursday. The same can be said for many of Colorado's mountain towns, including Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs. Telluride is also looking at a good chance of snow, from Wednesday to Thursday.
Meanwhile, snow showers are expected on the Front Range on Thursday (Colorado Springs, Denver, Boulder), though warmer temperatures could result in this precipitation showing up as rain.
Popular forecasting website OpenSnow calls for as much as a foot of accumulation over the next five days in the Steamboat area and up to 10 inches in Aspen. Meanwhile, Mountain-Forecast.com calls for totals a bit below that in a similar area.
This winter weather is still a few days out and subject to change. Either way, know that a few cold days are likely ahead. Follow along with the National Weather Service forecast on their official website for updates.
