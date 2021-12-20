According to the National Weather Service, an active weather week is on the way to Colorado.
A dry Monday and Tuesday will likely be followed with significant snowfall in the mountains from Wednesday through Sunday. The highest totals are expected to be found over the eastern San Juan Mountains, with less snow expected in the central mountains and in the Sangre de Cristos.
The map below shows the probability of exceeding a .25 inch liquid equivalent of snow or sleet over the next four days, including a look at Colorado. As can be seen on the map much of Colorado's mountains will be likely to see snow through this week.
While the National Weather Service has yet to attach a total snowfall amount to their standard forecast, forecasters at High Point Weather have published an expected range of one to two feet in hardest hit areas. Find their reporting on Facebook here.
While snow is expected, some National Weather Service reporting indicates that December rain may also be on the way, even in some mountain communities that have been seeing a decent amount of snow thus far this season. For instance, the forecast for Steamboat Springs shows the possibility of a rainy, snowy mix on Thursday, with a high temperature of 40 degrees.
While precipitation is expected in the western half of the state, whether or not that comes in the form of rain, sleet, or snow will be dependent on if it's cold enough, particularly in lower elevation areas.
The National Weather Service also cautions about strong winds expected to roll through the state on Friday. Winds will likely be strongest along and south of Highway 50 spanning all elevations. They are expected to result in hazardous travel and limited visibility due to blowing dust.
Despite moisture in the form of mountain snow later in the week, this week will also bring high fire danger for much of the state. According to the National Weather Service, conditions will be favorable for rapid wildfire spread due to dryness and wind. Drought conditions continue to persist in Colorado, with nearly 100 percent of the state experiencing some form of drought (at latest report on December 16, it was 99.86 percent).
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.