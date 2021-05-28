More severe weather is expected across parts of the Colorado this Memorial Day weekend with the southeast mountains and plains under threat of heavy rains, 60 mph winds, hail up to the size of a lime, and ample lightning.
Friday
High temperatures will climb back into the 80s across the urban corridor and northeast plains on Friday. There will be a slight chance for late afternoon thunderstorms developing along the Front Range Foothills and Palmer Divide. The southern mountains, including the Raton Mesa and San Juan Mountains, can also expect to see some thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.
Gusty southwest winds, warm temps, and low relative humidity will bring critical fire weather conditions to portions of northwest Colorado on Friday afternoon.
Gusty southwest winds, warm temps and low relative humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon for portions of northwest Colorado. Unsettled conditions return Sunday-Tuesday, with chances for afternoon showers and storms daily. #cowx #utwx pic.twitter.com/DjKiKmtz7U— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) May 28, 2021
Saturday
Severe storms bring a threat for hail up to 2 inches in diameter (lime-size) with 60 mph winds expected to push across the southeast mountains and plains on Saturday.
Areas impacted include Colorado Springs, Canon City, Salida, Pueblo, Eads, Lamar, Springfield, La Junta, South Forth, Alamosa, and Trinidad, with the most severe weather expected in the southeast.
Severe thunderstorms, producing hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts over 60 mph, will be possible across southeast Colorado Saturday afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware across the plains on Saturday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/6QN3T8JKEG— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 28, 2021
Meanwhile, northeast and north central areas of the state could see storms rumbling from Saturday afternoon through late Monday.
Sunday and Monday
There's a possibility for scattered thunderstorms in Southern Colorado to continue into Sunday and Monday.
Monday will likely bring cooler temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms to the southeast and south-central mountains.
"Snow levels will drop to around 10,000 feet Sunday night through Monday night, and the higher elevations of the mountains could see a few inches of heavy wet snow through Monday night," the NWS outlook states.
The heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding, especially over burn scar areas.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change or extend. Always check the forecast prior to planning outdoors. Hailstones can cause significant damage to both homes and vehicles, as well as injury or even death. Stay alert, and have a plan for seeking shelter indoors if necessary.
