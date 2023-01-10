The National Weather Service snow forecast for the next couple days in Colorado has been upgraded, now showing the potential for up to 24 inches of snow on some peaks between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning.
Peaks in the area of Steamboat Springs, Aspen, and Silverton will likely get hit the hardest, as well as those north of Glenwood Springs.
While the potential for 24 inches in limited high-elevation areas, as well as deeper totals in much of Colorado's mountainous terrain, is an upgrade from yesterday's forecast, the Front Range is still looking at a very small amount of accumulation.
Snow will likely impact those traveling in the mountains and on the Western Slope, while those in major Front Range cities should be fine.
Various winter weather advisories have been issued for much of the western half of the state. Local specifics on those can be found on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.