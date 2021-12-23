According to the National Weather Service, "significant mountain snow will make for difficult – if not impossible – travel through the mountains" over the next couple of days in Colorado.
Newly published forecasting maps show significantly more snow landing in lower elevations of Colorado's mountainous region, more likely to impact travel. If the high-end forecast takes place, which is about a 10 percent chance, some limited high-elevation parts of the state could see more than 48 inches of snow through Saturday morning.
This wave of weather in western Colorado is expected to start on Thursday afternoon, in the form of rain and snow. As temperatures drop overnight, more snow will start falling, ramping up into a widespread storm throughout the day on Friday.
Here's where it gets interesting – the forecast for this storm has intensified significantly over the last day, especially in more populated and traveled mountain areas.
Forecasting maps published yesterday called for around three to four inches in Vail, with two inches expected in Aspen and four to six inches expected in both Silverton and Steamboat Springs. On Thursday, maps were publishing showing 12 to 18 inches likely for Vail, six to eight inches in Aspen, 12 to 18 inches in Silverton, and 8 to 12 inches in Steamboat Springs. Keep in mind that these totals are projections for the actual towns, not the higher elevation mountains in the area, which will likely see much deeper totals.
See a snow forecast map of the most likely scenario for Thursday through Saturday morning below – and keep scrolling to see an even more intense high-end forecast.
Now for the high-end forecast, which has a 10 percent chance of taking place.
Check out the map below and note how much more red there is – squint and a couple pockets of light purple can be seen in the Pagosa Springs and Aspen areas. That light purple means that 48 to 60 inches of snow could fall in these high-elevation spots should this high-end snowfall scenario occur.
This next map shows the percent chance of at least a foot of snow through Saturday morning in the most likely snowfall scenario. Compared to a similar map published yesterday, a more widespread area is likely to see deeper totals.
The National Weather Service has already published multiple winter weather warnings spanning much of the state's mountainous region. Those will could change a little as the storm develops, but the punchline is – travel will be difficult and dangerous with reduced visibility expected due to strong winds. Proceed with caution. Avalanche risk in the backcountry is also expected to spike.
While the mountains are getting hammered by snow, parts of the Front Range, southern Colorado, and eastern Colorado will be getting blasted with strong winds. Some forecasts show that gusts could reach 155 miles per hour on some peaks, with wind gusts of around 80 miles per hour expected in some lower elevation areas. Read more about that here.
