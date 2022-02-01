The forecast for a winter storm closing in on Colorado's Front Range and Central mountain areas has intensified, with major impacts expected in the state's most populated region. The storm is expected to start on Tuesday afternoon, lasting into Wednesday night.
A 'winter storm warning' activated by the National Weather Service states that accumulations of up to 14 inches along the Front Range will make travel hazardous and extremely difficult as this wave of weather rolls through. Strong winds will also be present in some places, capable of dropping the wind chill to negative 30 below and causing frostbite. Several major cities will be hit, including Colorado Springs, Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Pueblo, Castle Rock, and Estes Park, with even more snow expected on some of the state's peaks.
A few key aspects of this storm to note:
- Evening commute on Tuesday, along with both commutes on Wednesday, will likely be impacted. Expect slow travel and delays.
- Frigid temperatures could lead to frostbite or death. Make sure to pack the trunk for possible stranding and keep pets inside.
- The area directly west of I-25 is expected to see some of the highest totals, pretty much the entire way up this highway corridor. Western Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Cañon City will see big totals on city streets.
Below, find a map of expected totals around the state, which have inched up since yesterday, now showing more than half a foot of accumulation likely for many Coloradans. The highest totals will likely be seen in the Westcliffe and Walsenburg areas of southern Colorado and the Pagosa Springs area of the state's southwest region, where more than 24 inches of snow is likely to fall along high points of elevation.
This second map (below) shows the 'high-end' snowfall scenario, which has a 10 percent chance of happening. This map can provide insight into how much snow some specific spots may get if they happen to get hit a little harder. Squinters may spot a few small areas where up to 36 inches of snow is possible. It's also worth noting that this scenario shows 13 inches in Boulder and 12 inches in Fort Collins.
Below, find a third map the shows the chance of seeing at least six inches of snow through Thursday morning, based on location (full breakdown of different depths found here).
Weather alerts and forecasts are subject to rapid change. Please check the National Weather Service website for the most up-to-date information. The Colorado Department of Transportation website is also a great resource for safe travel and for staying up-to-date on the road closures that will likely take place.
Travel will be dangerous and it will be cold. Getting stranded could mean a life-or-death scenario. Don't leave the house without these items in your trunk.
